Ahmedabad, Dec 31 (PTI) Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre created a world record by becoming the youngest to score more than 150 runs in a List A game, Punjab's Abhishek Sharma hammered a 96-ball 170 against Saurashtra, while Jharkhand's Utkarsh Singh's 91 fired his team to a big win against Odisha, in their respective Vijay Hazare Trophy matches on Tuesday.

Mhatre broke the world record set by Mumbai team-mate and India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal by becoming the youngest to score 150 runs in a List A game.

At 17 years and 168 days, Mhatre bettered Jaiswal who was 17-years-and-291-days old when he made the record against Jharkhand in 2019.

Mhatre's 181 from 117 balls, studded with 11 sixes and 15 fours, powered Mumbai to 403/7. In reply, Nagaland could manage only 214/9 and lost their Group C match by 189 runs.

Utkarsh fires Jharkhand to win

Utkarsh Singh fired 91 not out from 60 balls with 11 fours and three sixes as Jharkhand defeated Odisha by seven wickets in a Group A match in Jaipur.

Having restricted Odisha to 162 in 24.5 overs, Jharkhand replied with a robust 164 for three to win with seven wickets in hand and more than 27 overs to spare.

Karun Nair guides Vidarbha to win over TN

Karun Nair led from the front as his unbeaten 111 took Vidarbha over the line with six wickets to spare in a Group D contest against Tamil Nadu in Visakhapatnam.

Batting first, TN scored 256 in 48.4 overs with opener Tushar Raheja top-scoring with 75 and Mohamed Ali making 48.

Darshan Nalkande wrecked the TN innings, returning figures of 9.4-0-55-6.

In reply, Nair scored 111 not out off 103 balls with 14 fours and a six as Vidarbha recorded a crucial win.

Abhishek, Prabhsimran hit tons

India batter Abhishek Sharma hammered a 96-ball 170 with as many as 22 fours and eight sixes, while opening partner Prabhsimran Singh made a 95-ball 125 as Punjab outshone Saurashtra in a run-fest in Ahmedabad.

At the Gujarat College Ground, nearly 800 runs were scored as Punjab, who made 424/5 batting first, bowled out Saurashtra for 367 to win by 57 runs.

For the losing side, Arpit Vasavada made 104 and opener Harvik Desai scored 59 but their efforts went in vain.

Hyderabad end Karnataka's unbeaten streak

Skipper Mayank Agarawal's third century in a row was not enough as Hyderabad pipped Karnataka by three wickets to end their four-match winning streak in a Group C contest in Ahmedabad.

Agarawal, who had scored 100 not out and 139 not out in his last two outings, made 124 off 112 balls with 15 fours and two sixes to take Karnataka to a huge 320 for eight. R Smaran also did well to make 83.

Hyderabad were bolstered by Tilak Varma's 99 off 106 balls and a superb unbeaten 109 off 82 balls from Aelagani Varun Goud. They made 322 for seven to win with three wickets and two balls to spare.

Brief scores:

At Ahmedabad: Mumbai 403/7 in 50 overs(Angkrish Raghuvanshi 56, Ayush Mhatre 181; Dip Borah 3/87) beat Nagaland 214/9 in 50 overs (Sedezhalie Rupero 53, Jagadeesha Suchith 104; Shardul Thakur 3/17) bu 189 runs.

At Jaipur: Odisha 162 in 24.5 overs (Abhishek Raut 40; Anukul Roy 3/19, Supriyo Chakraborty 3/23) lost to Jharkhand 164/3 in 22.3 overs (Utkarsh Singh 91*, Kumar Kushagra 33*; Rajesh Mohanty 2/16) by 7 wickets.

At Visakhapatnam: Tamil Nadu 256 in 48.4 overs (Tushar Raheja 75, Andre Siddharth C 40, Mohamed Alli 48; Darshan Nalkande 6/55) lost to Vidarbha Dhruv Shorey 31, Karun Nair 111*, Yash Kadam 31; R Sai Kishore 2/53) by 6 wickets.

At Ahmedabad: Punjab 424/5 in 50 overs (Abhishek Sharma 170, Prabhsimran Singh 125, Anmol Malhotra 48*, Sanvir Singh 40*; Pranav Karia 4/59) beat Saurashtra 367 in 50 overs (Harvik Desai 59, Arpit Vasavada 104, Jaydev Unadkat 48; Sanvir Singh 3/37) by 57 runs.

At Ahmedabad: Karnataka 320/8 in 50 overs (Mayank Agarawal 124, R Smaran 83; Chama Milind 3/66) lost to Hyderabad 322/7 in 49.4 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 35, Tilak Varma 99, Aelgani Varun Goud 109*; Nikin Jose 2/45) by 3 wickets.

