The Santosh Trophy 2024 Final will witness West Bengal and Kerala duke it out for the coveted trophy on December 31. The West Bengal vs Kerala Santosh Trophy 2024 Final football match GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad, starting at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can find live telecast viewing option of Santosh Trophy 2024 Final on DD Sports TV channel. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch over to SSEN app and website as well for West Bengal vs Kerala football action. Santosh Trophy 2024 Final: West Bengal Set To Take On Kerala in Summit Clash, Seek to Conquer Final Frontier.

West Bengal vs Kerala Santosh Trophy 2024 Final Live

𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘸𝘰. Bengal and Kerala. Two of #IndianFootball's powerhouses have cruised their way into the final ⚡ But only one will take home the #SantoshTrophy 🏆 Watch the 78th final 📺 LIVE on https://t.co/bYRYsQeB5j & DD Sports pic.twitter.com/xtoetiroqL — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 31, 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).