Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Pacer Daniel Sams grabbed three quick wickets in a fiery opening spell to help Mumbai Indians bundle out Chennai Super Kings for 97 in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Sams tore apart the CSK top-order with three wickets in his first spell of three overs, after which the MS Dhoni-led side never recovered.

Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya chipped in with two wickets apiece while Jasprit Bumrah and Ramandeep Singh got one each as CSK innings folded in 16 overs.

CSK's woes were compounded with the non-availability of Decision Review System (DRS) due to power cut at one of the floodlight towers at Wankhede Stadium after the start of their innings during which they lost three wickets, with two being LBW decisions.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a lone hand for CSK with a 33-ball 36 not out with the help of four boundaries and two sixes. None of his colleagues gave him company in a pathetic batting display.

Dwayne Bravo (12), who shared 39 runs with Dhoni for the seventh wicket, the best partnership in the CSK innings, was the second best batter. But for the 15 extras Mumbai bowlers conceded, the CSK total would have been much lower.

In the end, Dhoni ran out of partners.

Conway, who played a match-winning knock of 87 in CSK's match against Delhi Capitals, was struck on the pad off the second ball of the innings bowled by Sams. The umpire raised his finger though the ball hit him just below the knee-roll and looked to be going down the leg. There was no DRS, and Conway had to go for nought.

Two balls later, Moeen Ali (0) edged another Sams delivery for Hrithik Shooken to take a catch at short midwicket, as CSK were down two wickets for five runs in the opening over.

It was the turn of Bumrah to join the party as he dismissed Robin Uthappa (1) who could not ask for DRS review of the LBW decision.

CSK got a bit of relief after the 10-ball mayhem but Sams was not done yet as he removed opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (7) who edged behind the wicket to Ishan Kishan in the first ball of the fifth over. CSK were 32 for 5 after powerplay.

After Shivam Dubey was out in the seventh over, Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo slowed down the procession to the dressing room, as they took CSK to 72 for 6 at the end of 12th over.

But CSK were back to square one as Bravo, Simarjeet Singh and Maheesh Theekshana fell in the space of eight balls to be reduced to 87 for 9 at the end of 15 overs.

