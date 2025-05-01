Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] May 1 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) put up a commanding total of 217/2 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, thanks to a strong start by openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, followed by a blazing finish from Suryakumar Yadav and MI captain Hardik Pandya.

The MI openers got off to a flying start, bringing up the team's 50 in just 5.2 overs and finishing the powerplay at 58 without loss. Rickelton was the first to reach his half-century, getting there in 29 balls, while Rohit followed soon after with a 50 off 31 deliveries.

The duo stitched a 116-run opening partnership before Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana provided the breakthrough, dismissing Rickelton for 61 (38 balls), a knock studded with seven boundaries and three sixes. Rohit departed shortly after for 53 (36 balls), which included nine fours, falling to Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag.

However, there was no respite for the Royals as Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya took charge in the latter half of the innings. The pair added an unbeaten 94-run partnership, with both batters finishing on identical scores of 48 with the runs coming in 23 balls each. Suryakumar sealed the innings in style, launching a six off the final delivery. He and Pandya stayed not out.

Only Theekshana and Parag managed to pick up a wicket each for the hosts. Royals have a daunting task ahead.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 217/2 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickelton 61, Rohit Sharma 53; Riyan Parag 1/12) vs. Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

