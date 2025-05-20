Mumbai, May 20: Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have signed Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Charith Asalanka as replacements for a group of foreign recruits who are set to leave for national duty following the team's final league match on May 26. England's Will Jacks and the South African duo of Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch will depart after MI's last league game against Punjab Kings on May 26. IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Will Jacks Returns to India, Shares Post on Social Media.

"Jacks will be replaced by English wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, who joins the squad at a price of INR 5.25 crore. English pacer Richard Gleeson will come in for Ryan Rickelton at a reserve price of Rs one crore, while Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka replaces Corbin Bosch at Rs 75 lakh," the IPL stated in an official release.

Mumbai Indians currently in the top four and must defeat Delhi Capitals on Wednesday to confirm their place in the playoffs. The three replacements will be available only from the playoffs stage, provided MI secure qualification for the knockout rounds.

