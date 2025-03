Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

MI brought in Will Jacks and also handed a debut to left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar.

KKR made one change, bringing in Sunil Narine in place of Moeen Ali.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur.

