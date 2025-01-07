Hole In One on 10th hole and overall winner Pritish Singh Karayat (centre) from Team Casual Gurus (Photo: Qutab Golf League)

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Mighty Pathaans and Swinging Shers soared into the joint lead after round one of the Inaugural Qutab Golf League. The leaders were tied at 310 Stableford Points, opening up a nine-point lead over three other teams who were tied for third place at the par-70, Qutab Golf Course, as per a release from Qutab Golf League.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Pritish Singh Karayat of team Casual Gurus carded a Hole-In-One on the 124-yard par-3 tenth hole to hog the limelight.

Pritish also won the Overall Best Individual Stabelford score prize while Shat Mishra (Swinging Shers) and Ranveer Mitroo (Victorious Choice) finished tied for second.

For the Mighty Pathaans, the chief contributor was Hritik Gandhi, with 38 points while Shat Mishra of Swinging Shers managed to string together 40 points to help his team tie for the lead.

Team Skullcandy Icons, Ishum Eagles and Casual Gurus were tied for third place at 301 points.

The League is being played in a Team Championship Format with 10 teams contesting. Each team comprises 16 players and on each day, every competing team is represented by 12 players playing on an Individual Stableford Format on 75 per cent of their original handicaps. For the first two rounds, 9 best stableford scores, from amongst the 12 players representing the team will be counted to determine the Team Score for the day. On the final day, all 12 scores will be counted. The cumulative total of the team's score for the three rounds will be counted towards the team's score for the League. The team with the highest cumulative points will be the Winner of the Qutab Golf League.

There is Rs 20 lacs in prize money being given to the top 2 teams with the first team getting Rs 12 lacs. With two golfing days ahead, a lot of exciting golf is expected.

The players are also looking forward to the Master Class scheduled for the 15th of January during which leading professional golfers Ajeetesh Sandhu and his wife Tvesa Malik will share their knowledge on the sport.

Scores:

Team - Joint Leaders: Mighty Pathaans, Swinging Shers - 310 points

Individual Prize Winners:

Overall - Winner: Pritish Singh Karayat (Casual Gurus) - 40 pts, Runners-up: Shat Mishra (Swinging Shers); Ranveer Mitroo (Victorious Choice)

Ladies: Winner: Alysha Dutt (Nuts for Us) - 37 pts

Junior: Chaitanya Pandey (Ishum Eagles) - 40 pts

Senior: Col. Ashok Prehar (Nuts for Us) - 35 pts

Armed forces: Col. Irshanjit Kohli (Mighty Pathaans) - 37 pts

Government: Ravinder Yadav (Ishum Eagles)- 35 pts

Hole-In-One: Pritish Singh Karayat (Casual Gurus)

Skills prize winners:

Hole: 1 Asia Spa Resort Furthest from the line but on the Fairway: Arjun Talwar (Nuts for Us)

Hole 7: Golf Spartans Longest Putt Holed: Ajay Bisht (Victorious Choice)

Hole 12: Shudhee Finest Tea Shot - Straightest Drive: Rajeev Kapoor (Victorious Choice)

Hole 16: Amber Vermont Estate 3rd Shot Closest-to-the-Pin Aryaveer Khoda (Mighty Pathaans). (ANI)

