Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | Minute's Silence to Be Observed Ahead of Real Madrid-Eibar Match in Memory of COVID-19 Victims

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 10:08 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Minute's Silence to Be Observed Ahead of Real Madrid-Eibar Match in Memory of COVID-19 Victims

Madrid [Spain], June 14 (ANI): Real Madrid on Sunday announced that a minute's silence will be held at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, ahead of the La Liga match, in memory of the victims of the COVID-19.

Real Madrid will return to La Liga today after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The club will lock horns with SD Eibar.

Also Read | Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

"A minute's silence will be held at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in memory of the victims of the COVID-19, before the LaLiga match week 28 game between Real Madrid and Eibar (7:30 pm CEST)," the club said in a statement.

"The Spanish Football Federation and LaLiga have decided to pay this tribute to those who died from the pandemic in both professional and amateur matches during the current season," the statement added.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

After a long break owing to the pandemic, La Liga resumed on June 12 when Sevilla and Real Betis competed against each other. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement