Sports News | Minute's Silence to Be Observed Ahead of Real Madrid-Eibar Match in Memory of COVID-19 Victims

Madrid [Spain], June 14 (ANI): Real Madrid on Sunday announced that a minute's silence will be held at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, ahead of the La Liga match, in memory of the victims of the COVID-19.

Real Madrid will return to La Liga today after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The club will lock horns with SD Eibar.

Also Read | Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

"A minute's silence will be held at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in memory of the victims of the COVID-19, before the LaLiga match week 28 game between Real Madrid and Eibar (7:30 pm CEST)," the club said in a statement.

"The Spanish Football Federation and LaLiga have decided to pay this tribute to those who died from the pandemic in both professional and amateur matches during the current season," the statement added.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

After a long break owing to the pandemic, La Liga resumed on June 12 when Sevilla and Real Betis competed against each other. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)