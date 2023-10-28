Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): The wicket-taking streak of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc in the ICC Cricket World Cup has finally come to an end against New Zealand at Dharamshala stadium here on Saturday.

Starc's incredible streak of taking at least one wicket in every World Cup match he played finally ended after 23 games.

In the match, Starc gave away 89 runs in nine overs at an economy rate of 9.88, the most expensive figures by an Australian in a World Cup match, overdoing his own figures of 1/74 against India at The Oval in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

This is the first time Starc has gone wicketless in a WC match. Overall Starc has taken 56 wickets in 24 WC matches with the best figures of 6/28.

With 56 wickets, Starc is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament history behind Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka (68 scalps in 40 matches) and Aussie legend Glenn McGrath (71 in 39 matches).

Notably, McGrath also had a streak of 13 matches between the 2003 and 2007 World Cup in which he took at least one wicket.

This World Cup has not been very good for Starc as he has taken just seven wickets in six matches at an average of 43.28, with best figures of 2/43.

Coming to the match, a 175-run opening stand between Travis Head (109 in 67 balls, with 10 fours and seven sixes) and David Warner and contributions from lower middle-order such as Glenn Maxwell (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (38 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (37 in 14 balls with two fours and four sixes) powered Aussies to 388 in 49.2 overs.

Glenn Phillips (3/37) and Trent Boult (3/77) were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner got two wickets while Matt Henry and James Neesham took one each.

In the chase of 389, Devon Conway (28) and Will Young (32) put on a quick 61-run opening stand for New Zealand. The partnership of 96 runs between Daryl Mitchell (54 in 51 balls, with six fours and a six) and Ravindra provided the Kiwis with a brilliant platform. The 'Men in Black' were always in the game despite losing wickets and an effort from James Neesham (58 in 39 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) almost won them the match, but they fell short by five runs.

Adam Zampa (3/74) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got two wickets each, while Maxwell got one wicket.

Travis won the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning ton.

Australia is at fourth spot, with four wins and two losses in six matches, a total of eight points. NZ is in the third spot with the same win-loss record and points, but they have a better net-run-rate. (ANI)

