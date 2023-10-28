India and England go up against each other in one of the most anticipated clashes in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, October 29. This clash was billed as one of the biggest in the tournament and it surely is but when these two teams meet on Sunday, one would have all the momentum while the other seeking just a win to break the shackles. India, on expected lines, have been dominant in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far with five wins in as many matches. India, as a matter of fact, are the only unbeaten side in CWC 2023 so far. The same cannot be said for England though. India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG CWC Match in Lucknow.

The reigning champions have had a forgettable time so far in India. Starting off with a heavy defeat to New Zealand, England did bounce back against Bangladesh in their next match but since then, it has been a downhill journey which started with a shock defeat to England. Jos Buttler and his team are languishing at the bottom of the points table with only one win in five matches. Another loss could officially confirm their departure from the tournament.

IND vs ENG Weather Report

Lucknow Weather Report (Source: Accuweather)

Good news for fans! There is no forecast for rain in Lucknow during the time of the India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The temperature would be between 24-31 degrees Celsius, according to the weather report above. The air quality, as per Accuweather, would be 'very unhealthy'.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium is generally known to assist spin bowlers. Both teams have good spinners whose performances can decide the outcome of the game. The team which wins the toss might choose to bowl first, keeping in mind that the dew factor might come into play in the second innings.

