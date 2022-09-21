New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee member and Mizoram state unit secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar has been appointed as League Committee chairman.

A former history teacher before becoming a journalist, the 44-year-old Hmar played a key role in establishing Mizoram Premier League in 2012. He also unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for the lone seat in Mizoram.

Also Read | Roger Federer Intends to Partner Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup 2022, Unlikely To Compete in Singles Matches.

"Believe me @TeteaHmar will deliver. My best wishes to the man who changed the face of football in Mizoram," AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran tweeted.

Hmar succeeds Subrata Dutta, then AIFF senior vice president, for the post.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Had Made These Nine Demands To Stay Back At Barcelona in 2020.

Hmar was earlier serving as deputy to Dutta.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)