London [UK], June 6 (ANI): Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that all-rounder Moeen Ali should be hundred per cent sure before accepting the offer to come back in the test team for the upcoming Ashes series.

After Jack Leach was ruled out of the Ashes series due to a low back stress fracture during England's Test victory over Ireland on Saturday, England management is approaching Moeen return to test cricket for the series against Australia.

Talking to Sky Sports, Hussain said that Moeen has been a fabulous spinner for England as he is the third leading spin bowler for England, however, he should ask himself before returning to red-ball cricket does is he wants to get back.

"Moeen is the third leading spin bowler in Test cricket for England. He has 195 Test wickets, he knows that ground [Edgbaston] very well, he's a fabulous cricketer. He's very experienced, and obviously with all their [Australia] left-handers, Moeen Ali is a wonderful bowler to left-handers.

"But the only thing with Moeen is, in an Ashes series, you have to 100 per cent want to be there. It is the biggest stage and you cannot have any thoughts of: 'Do I really need this? I'd given up Test cricket," the former skipper added.

Moeen retired from Test cricket in September 2021 during the test series against India. He has played 64 matches and scored 2,914 runs with an average of 28.29. He has also picked up 195 wickets in his test career.

Hussain also suggested names apart from Moeen who can replace Leach. Liam Dawson, and Rehan Ahmed can be possible options.

Rehan Ahmed has played only one test match where he picked up seven wickets with an average of 19.57. While, Dawson has played three matches, taking seven wickets with an average of 42.57.

"So if they don't go with Moeen, you look at Rehan Ahmed, five-wicket haul on debut, he bowled brilliantly. He's an attacking leg-spin option who can bat as well. That would be the attacking option. And then they have Liam Dawson. In England, you need a spinner to hold an end as well, and Dawson does that. And I know Rob Key is a big fan of Liam Dawson. He's a bit more, if you like, of a defensive option in the first innings, like Jack Leach does, and attack in the second innings.

He's a very useful batter as well, and is a competitor. Liam Dawson is a tough nut. I like him. To bowl and bat in one-day cricket like he does, is mentally tough," he concluded. (ANI)

