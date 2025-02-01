Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) Bengaluru teenager Abhay Mohan, who won one of the two premier single-seater National Championships in the prestigious MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championships in 2024, won his first National Championship Trophy at a glittering awards ceremony here.

The 16-year-old 2022 Junior National Karting champion dominated the track in his very first year after graduating into single-seater racing this year, and notched up 10 race wins from 12 races in the MRF 1600cc National Championship.

With a combination of brute speed and admirable race craft, he displayed his authority in abundance to take an all-win record till the penultimate race of the last round.

He was miles ahead in his races and dished out victory after victory, with huge leads for 10 consecutive races before he stumbled out in the final round.

But by that time, he comfortably clinched the race with an unbeatable lead in the championship.

"The atmosphere is wonderful and I am elated. This is my first big championship in single seater Formula cars and what an amazing season it was. Though I won the National title in karting, this is huge and very special for me," said a delighted Mohan at the prize giving event held here on Friday.

He is looking for bigger things in 2025 but vows to put in the same hard work and dedication in pursuit of his future goals. 7/21/2024

