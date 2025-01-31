Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to complete a league double over Mohammedan SC when the two sides face each other in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

The Mariners had bagged a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture and will be keen for a similar outcome. If they manage to do so, it will mark the sixth team they have registered a league double over in their first attempt in the ISL.

Also Read | IND 12/1 in 1.1 Overs | India vs England Live Score Updates of 4th T20I 2025: Saqib Mahmood Strikes, Dismisses Sanju Samson.

The Mariners have won 12 games and drawn four times in their 18 league encounters so far, becoming the first team this season to touch the 40-point mark.

They have won thrice in their last five games, drawing twice, and are comfortably placed seven points ahead the second-positioned FC Goa (33), who have played a game less than the Kolkata-based team.

Also Read | Is India vs England 4th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

"It's not easy to face any team in the ISL. It's very clear to me that every match is tough regardless of the situation. We know the importance of this game," Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have scored one goal or fewer in each of their last four ISL matches.

Overall, they have been the fourth-highest scoring team in the competition this season, netting 32 times, with Jamie Maclaren top-scoring courtesy of six strikes.

Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, and Jason Cummings have each chipped in with four goals.

On the other hand, Mohammedan SC have had a contrasting fortune in their debut run in the competition. They have accumulated 11 points in 17 matches, on the back of two victories and five draws.

However in the five games before this clash, they have drawn thrice and won once, showing that they are finding their feet gradually as the campaign progresses.

One of the key struggles for Mohammedan SC has been that they are yet to win a home game in the current ISL season after eight attempts (D3 L5).

Only Hyderabad FC (P11 D2 L9 in 2023-24) have gone longer without a home victory in a single ISL campaign.

Mohammedan SC assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo touched upon the magnitude of the match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

"We know the importance of this game. It's a challenge for the players, but we are focused, working, and I am very positive about tomorrow's game," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)