Reggio Emilia (Italy), May 20 (AP) Silvio Berlusconi's Monza won at Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A to move up to eighth place.

Matteo Pessina scored a stoppage-time winner after Patrick Ciurria equalized for Monza on the hour mark on Friday.

Domenico Berardi converted a penalty for Sassuolo six minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Berardi's 10th goal of the season made him the third player to reach double figures in each of the last four Serie A campaigns, alongside Ciro Immobile and Lautaro Martinez.

Sassuolo remained 13th.

A minute of silence was observed before kickoff to honour the victims of massive flooding in Emilia-Romagna — the region where Sassuolo is based. (AP)

