Adelaide [Australia], December 7 (ANI): After being bundled out for merely 180 courtesy of Mitchell Starc's stellar career-best 6/48, India's pace attack couldn't make the best use of the new pink ball under the lights, and despite a slightly improved showing on the second day, conceded a 157-run lead.

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel believed that his side may have erred in failing to get the right lines and lengths on the first evening of the game. Australia managed to bat through the evening on day 1, adding 86 runs for the loss of merely one wicket.

"In the first Test match, our lines and lengths were exceptional, and I think that was the blueprint going for us, into this Test series," Morkel told reporters at the post-day press conference.

"We wanted to bring stumps into play as much as we can, and I felt that last night with the ball moving around a bit. We missed that, we were slightly off the mark in finding the right length," he added.

Morkel went on to explain that hitting the right areas in the nighttime has historically brought success to pacers in the day-night Tests, something that held true for Australia on Day 2. They ran through India's top order, sending back five batters for 128 in India's second innings.

"At times, we [India in the first innings] were a touch wide, so we allowed the guys to leave a lot of balls. If you look at the history of pink ball Tests, that time of night if you bowl [in those areas], then you can pick up wickets.," said Morkel.

Morkel was, however, pleased with the improved performance of India's attack on the second day.

"This morning, we got more balls in the right area, more consistently. We bowled better in partnerships," told Morkel.

While Jasprit Bumrah held his own through the innings, picking up 4/61, Mohammed Siraj's luck shined towards the end of the innings, with the bowler earning a four-for despite going at four runs an over. On the other hand, newcomer Harshit Rana, in just his second Test, went for quite a few, conceding 86 at over five without any wicket to his name.

India bowling coach Morkel expressed his sympathies with the youngster, stating that this 'painful' experience could turn out to be a good learning curve for the player. Harshit Rana is playing his second Test match, it will be a big learning curve for him, playing his first time in Australia. He is a guy who will learn from today and we can just look to get better," said Morkel.

"Test cricket is a tough place. There is no place to hide. He has only played his second Test match, he is going to learn from these conversations. I think the biggest job for me is to put my arms around him today. Playing in front of 50,000 people, that is intimidating. I want him to feel as a guy with a lot of potential, that we still back him as a team, we definitely do that. [I want to] just keep on having conversations with him, to keep learning. Ask good questions [to him]. Days like today [are] helpful. Even though they are painful, they are helpful in the longer way," added Morkel.

At 128/5, India are 29 behind Australia's advantage in Adelaide in their second innings. (ANI)

