New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu met the rising Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Friday after he was felicitated with the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' by President Droupadi Murmu for his excellent batting performances for India in age-group cricket and for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025.

Ravneet Singh Bittu, on X, uploaded pictures of his meeting with the 14-year-old left-handed batter.

"Met Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the young IPL sensation from Samastipur, Bihar, who has made headlines with a superb century. Today in Delhi, he was honoured with the National Bal Puraskar by Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu--an inspiring moment for young talent across the nation."

At 14 years and 272 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to hit a century in men's List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 Plate League fixture against Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. It was Vaibhav's first non-T20I ton in senior cricket, which came in just 36 deliveries.

Suryavanshi, who made history last year by becoming the youngest player to earn an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract after being bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore, has achieved plenty of milestones in a career that has taken off over the last year.

In IPL 2025, Suryavanshi scored a century against the Gujarat Titans, making him the youngest centurion in all of T20 cricket and also scripted a record for the fastest IPL century by an Indian, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls, smashing seven fours and 11 sixes in his knock.

Later, after the IPL, during the India U19 team's tour of England, he smashed the fastest century in the U19 ODI format and became the youngest to do so, blasting a brutal 78-ball 143, comprising 13 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 183.33. Suryavanshi's ton came off 52 balls.

Last month, in his side's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Maharashtra, he became the youngest-ever to score a century in the tournament's history, smashing a 61-ball 108, with seven fours and seven sixes against Maharashtra at a strike rate of over 177. (ANI)

