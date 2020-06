Washington, June 11: MotoGP says it will resume next month with two races in Spain following a suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The competition organizers say they have confirmed 13 races. They are all at European locations.

They say four more races in the United States, Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia could be added to the calendar depending on health and travel restrictions.

That decision on the additional races will be made before July 31. The track in Jérez, Spain, will host the first two races on July 19 and 26 before the competition heads to the Czech Republic for the third race. The season is expected to finish before Dec. 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)