Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Mahendra Singh Dhoni has resigned as the captain of Chennai Super Kings and decided to hand over the leadership to Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team in IPL 2022.

Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season.

Dhoni has captained in 204 matches in the IPL winning 121, losing 82 and one match ended in a no-result with a win percentage of 59.60. Under the astute leadership of Dhoni Chennai have won four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 as well as two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014. (ANI)

