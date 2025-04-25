Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 (ANI): India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni will be playing the 400th T20 of his career during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

Dhoni's struggling CSK, sitting at the bottom with just two wins in eight matches, will be taking on SRH, placed at an equally poor position at number ninth, with six losses in their eight matches at Chepauk Stadium on Friday. The loser will have to settle for the wooden spoon and an increased risk of elimination.

Dhoni will become the 24th player and the only fourth Indian after Virat Kohli (407), Dinesh Karthik (412) and Rohit Sharma to complete a quadruple century of matches in T20 cricket.

In 399 matches so far, for India, Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant and his domestic side of Jharkhand, Dhoni has made 7,566 runs at an average of 38.02, with 28 fifties and the best score of 84*. He has also completed 318 dismissals across these matches.

Dhoni has also won a T20 World Cup for India in 2007, five IPL titles with CSK and two Champions League T20 titles as well with the Men in Yellow.

The most number of matches in T20s are played by West Indies icon Kieron Pollard (695), followed by West Indies veteran Dwayne Bravo (582) and Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik (557).

Dhoni is also the sixth-highest run-getter in the IPL history, with 5,377 runs in 272 matches and 237 innings at an average of 38.96, with 24 fifties. His best score is 84*.

In eight matches this season, Dhoni has functioned as a finisher, scoring 134 runs in eight innings at an average of 33.50, a strike rate of 152.27, and the best score of 30*.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sam Curran, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran. (ANI)

