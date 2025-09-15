Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 15 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) skipper Muhammad Waseem made history on Monday, becoming the first player from his team and overall 11th to secure the 3,000 run-mark in T20I format.

Waseem achieved this milestone during his side's Asia Cup clash against Oman at Abu Dhabi on Monday. After a massive team setback and underwhelming batting against India, Waseem scored a rock-solid 69 in 54 balls, with six fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 127.77.

Also Read | HKC 8/0 in 1 Over | Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2025: Zeeshan Ali, Anshuman Rath Start Proceedings for Hong Kong China.

Notably, the top-three run-getters in T20Is are: Indian star Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs in 159 matches at an average of 32.05, strike rate of 140.89, with five centuries and 32 fifties), Pakistan's Babar Azam (4,223 runs in 128 matches at an average of 39.83 and a strike rate of 129.22, with three centuries and 36 fifties) and Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69, with a century and 38 fifties).

In 84 T20Is, the UAE star has made 3,010 runs at an average of 38.10 and a strike rate of 154.12, with three centuries and 24 fifties, with the best score of 112. He is the 11th-highest run-getter in T20Is. He is also the third-fastest to the milestone, with Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan (79 innings) and Virat, Babar (81 innings) above him.

Also Read | Pakistan Reportedly Threaten to Boycott Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE if Andy Pycroft is Not Removed from Panel of Match Referees.

Coming to the match, Oman won the toss and elected to field first.

An 88-run opening stand between Alishan Sharafu (51 in 38 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Waseem kick-started things off for the UAE. A 49-run stand between Waseem and Muhammad Zohaib (21 in 13 balls, with two fours and a six) and a cameo from Harshit Kaushik (19* in seven balls, with a four and two sixes) took UAE to 172/5 in 20 overs.

Jiten Ramanandi (2/24) was the top bowler for Oman. UAE needs to win this match to keep their hopes for Super 4s alive, while Oman, which has already lost both their games, are out of contention. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)