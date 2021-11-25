Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) All-rounder Shams Mulani will lead a 20-member Mumbai squad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mumbai are placed in Elite Group B of the national ODI tournament and they will play their league matches in Thiruvananthapuram from December 8.

Mulani had also captained the team when they had toured Oman and in the absence of senior players, who are on national duty, will lead the campaign of the domestic giants, who would look to defend their title.

The Salil Ankola-led selection committee, comprising Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi, picked the squad on Thursday and the Mumbai Cricket Association put it up on its website.

Formidable left handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, along with Arman Jaffer, crisis man Siddhesh Lad and all-rounder Shivam Dube have been included in the squad.

The bowling attack will be led by the experienced Dhawal Kulkarni.

Squad: Shams Mulani (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arman Jaffer, Akarshit Gomel, Sagar Mishra, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Atif Attarwala, Deepak Shetty and Parikshit Valsangkar.

