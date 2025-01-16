New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC played out a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League 2024-25 match here on Thursday.

Mumbai City got the first real opportunity of the game in the 14th minute, as attacking midfielder Brandon Fernandes served an impeccable corner kick from the right side.

Instead of aiming to go deep inside the box, his delivery was targeted for Nikolaos Karelis in the near post, and the striker did well to get into an unmarked spot and adjust his position, but ended up hitting the bar.

Punjab FC had Luka Majcen break the deadlock in the added time of the first half.

Majcen rushed ahead down the centre, passing the ball to Asmir Suljic, who took two touches, burst forward and attempted a slick through ball back for Majcen.

The striker picked up the ball and drilled it into the bottom right corner.

Mumbai City FC equalised in the 58th minute, producing a co-ordinated team effort initiating with Vikram Partap Singh bringing down a long ball on the right flank.

Vikram worked his way in, before laying the ball behind for Yoell van Nieff.

The midfielder took a couple of steps ahead, before passing to Karelis, who was at the edge of the box.

The striker made a sharp turn, and hammered home on the bottom right corner to draw the scores level.

In the 87th minute, Mumbai City FC were absorbing pressure from a cohesive Punjab FC attack.

They immediately broke on a counter-attack, but the entire move couldn't culminate in a neat finish, as van Nieff took a left-footed long ranger shot from over 35 yards out, missing the target as both the teams walked away with a point each from the game.

Mumbai City FC have 24 points now, occupying the sixth spot, whereas Punjab are eighth with 20 points.

