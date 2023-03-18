Navi Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Invited to bat, Mumbai Indians were all out for 127 in their Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Saturday.

Opener Hayley Matthews top-scored for Mumbai Indians with a 35 off 30 balls while captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Issy Wong made 25 and 32 respectively.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

For UP Warriorz, Sophie Ecclestone grabbed three wickets for 15 runs while Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma took two apiece.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of RCB-W vs GG-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match 16 on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

Mumbai Indians: 127 all out in 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 35, Issy Wong 32, Sophie Ecclestone 3/15).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)