Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match, here on Sunday.

MI, who are currently in seventh position on the points table, chose to field an unchanged side, while Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose side is placed last in the 10-team table, made one change bringing in 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre in place of top-order batter Rahul Tripathi.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar.

