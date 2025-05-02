New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Harbhajan Singh has classified his former side, Mumbai Indians, as the "team to beat" and prophesied that the five-time champions will finish in the top two of the group standings in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians, known for their customary slow-start style and then going full throttle towards the end of the group stage, have done it again. On Thursday, MI ensured Rajasthan Royals' attempt to gun down their target slumped down the drain as they sealed their sixth victory on the trot to move to the top of the table.

MI found its lost muse and continued to sing in harmony, as they have done on numerous occasions in the past. Mumbai's winning pedigree was up for show on Thursday as they trounced Rajasthan Royals with a thumping 100-run triumph in the scorching heat of Jaipur.

With Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton going berserk with the bat while Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult bowling in tandem to haunt the opposition batters with their tenacious speed, Harbhajan sees Mumbai finishing in the top two.

"Total dominance from MI. They are a champion team playing like a champion team. It will be hard for any team to catch up to them. Of the 11 players, nine or 10 can win the game singlehandedly. MI is the team to beat. I believe they will finish in the top two spots. They can finish anywhere with 18 or 20 points," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

MI's success story began with Rohit and Rickelton going all guns blazing to raise a 116-run opening stand in 11.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya added the icing on the cake by decimating Rajasthan's bowling attack with a ruthless onslaught and propelling MI to a daunting 217/2.

In reply, Boult, Bumrah, and seasoned ball tweaker Karn Sharma wreaked havoc with the ball to put Rajasthan out of its misery and show them the way to exit the race for playoffs. (ANI)

