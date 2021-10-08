Abu Dhabi, Oct 8 (PTI) Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs in their final league fixture here on Friday but still failed to qualify for the IPL play-offs.

MI made 235 for nine in their must-win match against SRH.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

Ishan Kishan smashed 84 off 32 balls and Suryakumar Yadav 82 off 40 balls.

Also Read | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman Included in Pakistan Squad.

MI, who had to beat SRH by 171 runs or more to leapfrog Kolkata Knight Riders on the points table and qualify for the play-offs, could only limit Hyderabad outfit to 193 for eight in a high-scoring game.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 235/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 82, Ishan Kishan 84; Jason Holder 4/52) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 193/8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 69 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 2/39).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)