Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Mumbai Indians has named England pacer Luke Wood as a replacement for an injured Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

"Mumbai Indians (MI) name Luke Wood as a replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," MI said in a statement.

Wood, a left-arm pacer, has played 5 T20Is for England, in addition to two ODIs, and has eight T20I wickets against his name. Wood will join MI for Rs 50 lakh.

During the last season, Behrendorff was one of the key performers of an MI pace unit, deprived of the star power of Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah and English pacer Jofra Archer. He guided MI to the playoffs with his 14 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 27.64.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start from March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against each other in a mouth-watering campaign opening clash on March 24 at Ahmedabad. The fixture has gained a lot of hype because of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's move to his former franchise MI following two great seasons with GT, which saw him win the trophy with the side as captain in their debut season back in 2022. Pandya will be leading MI this time, replacing Rohit Sharma while Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of GT. (ANI)

