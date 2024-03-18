Mumbai Indians are all set to play the upcoming IPL 2024 under the leadership of new captain Hardik Pandya. After 11 years as the captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has been relieved of his leadership duties and Hardik has been appointed in his place. Ahead of the season, Hardik and head coach Mark Boucher addressed the media in a press conference. Although when journalists asked questions about what made the change the captaincy, Boucher didn't reply and skipped the question. Fans anticipated something wrong inside the MI camp and made the video viral. Rohit Sharma Joins Mumbai Indians Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mark Boucher Avoids Question On Change Of Captaincy

