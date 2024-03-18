Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024, the Mumbai Indians have launched a new theme song named, 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'. MI uploaded the video for the same on their official 'X' handle which features players such as Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. The franchise will play their opening match of the tournament against Gujarat Titans. Rohit Sharma Joins Mumbai Indians Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Mumbai Indians Launch New Song Ahead of IPL 2024

