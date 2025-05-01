New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Prolific striker David Castaneda Munoz of Sreenidi Deccan FC was on Thursday named the Best Player of the I-League season 2024-25.

Even though Sreenidi Deccan FC finished the league in the ninth place, Munoz netted 17 goals across 22 matches to top the chart.

In the Indian Women's League (IWL), Gokulam Kerala FC's Fazila Ikwaput was the top scorer for the second season in a row, and won the Best Striker award.

Fazila hammered in 24 goals as the Kerala side finished second in the standings with 29 points from 14 matches behind table-toppers East Bengal (37 points).

Awards:

======

IWL 2024-25:

Best Striker: Fazila Ikwaput (24 goals, Gokulam Kerala FC).

Best Goalkeeper: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu (East Bengal FC).

Best Defender: Purnima Kumari (Sethu FC). Best Midfielder: Hemam Shilky Devi (Gokulam Kerala FC).

Best Match Organisation: Gokulam Kerala FC.

Best Media Activities: East Bengal FC.

I-League 2024-25:

Best Player: David Castaneda Munoz (Sreenidi Deccan FC)

Highest Scorer: David Castaneda Munoz (17 goals, Sreenidi Deccan FC).

Syed Abdul Rahim Award for Best Coach: Dimitris Dimitriou (Churchill Brothers FC Goa)

Best Midfielder: Pape Gassama (Churchill Brothers FC Goa)

Jarnail Singh Award for Best Defender: Daniel Gonçalves (Shillong Lajong FC)

Best Goalkeeper: Jaspreet Singh (Namdhari FC)

Best Emerging Player: Hridaya Jain (Delhi FC)

Fair Play Award: Dempo SC

Best Match Organisation: Gokulam Kerala FC

Best Media Activities: Rajasthan United FC.

