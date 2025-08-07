Faridabad (Haryana) [India], August 7 (ANI): MVN Senior Secondary School, Sector 88, inaugurated the fifth edition of its flagship Inter School Sports extravaganza, Chrysalis 5.0 - Scholastic Champions League, held on August 6 at the state-of-the-art MVN 88 Exercise and Sports Academy. With over 850 spirited participants from 40+ premier institutions across the NCR, Chrysalis 5.0 emerged not merely as a competition, but as a celebration of youthful dynamism, unity, and aspiration, according to a release from MVN School.

The opening ceremony was graced by none other than Padma Bhushan awardee and national badminton icon, Pullela Gopichand, whose presence elevated the occasion to historic heights. In his stirring address, Gopichand urged students to pursue discipline, resilience, and excellence--not just in sport, but in every facet of life. His words echoed through the hearts of young athletes, many of whom see him as a beacon of national pride and personal aspiration.

Also Read | Pakistan's Likely Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Other Players Who Can Be Part of Continental T20I Tournament in UAE.

The presence of Supriya Devgun, a distinguished mentor from Badminton Gurukul, underscored the event's commitment to nurturing talent with integrity and vision.

Neeta Bali, Director-Academics, lauded the event's scale and spirit. She emphasised the role of sports as a transformative force--one that shapes not just bodies, but minds and character.

Also Read | India's Likely Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Other Players Who Can Be Part of Continental T20I Tournament in UAE.

Neeta Arora, Principal of MVN Senior Secondary School, Sector 88, reaffirmed MVN's unwavering commitment to holistic development. She proudly highlighted the school's E2 philosophy and unique fitness framework, where every learner engages in four fitness and four games periods weekly, ensuring that health, discipline, and joy are seamlessly woven into the rhythm of school life.

The success of Chrysalis 5.0 was made possible by the visionary leadership of Kanta Sharma, Managing Director of MVN Society, Varun Sharma, President of MVN Society and J.P. Gaur, Director of MVN Schools. Their steadfast belief in the power of youth and their commitment to excellence were the bedrock upon which this magnificent event was built.

From the electrifying courts of badminton and basketball to the graceful arenas of swimming, table tennis, musical yoga, zumba, and gymnastics, every event pulsed with energy, precision, and the indomitable spirit of sportsmanship. Each match was a master class in discipline and passion, leaving audiences moved, inspired, and awestruck.

MVNites set the tone with an electrifying rendition of the MVN Anthem, a tribute to school values of excellence and unity. A soul-stirring motivational song urged each participant to rise, strive and shine.It was followed by a series of breathtaking performances that blended artistry with athleticism. Dancers used sports equipment as extensions of grace and grit. The fusion dance was a visual masterpiece with excellent choreography.

As the curtains rose on Chrysalis 5.0, it became clear that this was not merely an inter-school sports event. It was a movement towards excellence, unity, and the shaping of tomorrow's champions. MVN School once again reaffirmed its place as a torchbearer of holistic education, where every child is empowered to soar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)