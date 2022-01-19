Melbourne, Jan 19 (AP) Rafael Nadal has moved into the third round with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win over 126th-ranked German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann.

The sixth-seeded Nadal, aiming for a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title, didn't get it all his own way in an afternoon match on Rod Laver Arena.

Also Read | Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios 'Irritated' As Fans Enact Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' Chant During Australian Open 2022.

He had two match points on Hanfmann's serve in the ninth game of the third set and then two more on his own in the next game before finally clinching the win in 2 hours and 42 minutes when his rival sent a forehand long.

Nadal converted four of his 16 break point chances, including one of eight in the third set, but only faced two breakpoints on his own serve and fended them both off.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA ODI Series on TV With Time in IST.

The 35-year-old Nadal shares the men's record of 20 singles titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Federer is skipping the Australian Open while he continues his recovery from injury.

Djokovic, a nine-time champion at Melbourne Park, couldn't play after having his visa canceled for failing to meet Australia's strict COVID-19 vaccination regulations. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)