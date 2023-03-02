Las Vegas, Mar 2 (AP) An exhibition tennis match that originally was supposed to pit Rafael Nadal against Carlos Alcaraz and was scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas has been canceled and ticket purchases can be refunded.

Organisers announced on Wednesday that the event is being scrapped because Alcaraz hurt his right hamstring. He pulled out of this week's tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, because of the injury.

As it is, Nadal already had been dropped from the exhibition and replaced because of a hip flexor problem that has sidelined him since the Australian Open in January. Nadal announced Tuesday that he would be missing the upcoming Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami.

Nadal, who is 36, owns a men's-record 22 Grand Slam titles. Alcaraz, 19, claimed his first major trophy at the US Open last September.

The two Spaniards finished 1-2 in the ATP rankings last season. AP

