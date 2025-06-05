Kohima, (Nagaland) [India] June 5 (ANI): In a remarkable display of grit, determination and sporting excellence, Naik Amit Kumar of the Indian Army clinched two prestigious medals at the Asian Rowing Indoor Championship - 2025 held in Pattaya, Thailand, according to a release from PRO Ministry of Defence.

Representing the country on the international stage, Nk Amit secured a Silver Medal in the Single Scull 2000m event and a Bronze Medal in the Single Scull 500m event, earning accolades and admiration from across the sporting and defence communities.

Also Read | On Which TV Channel TNPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 9 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Naik Amit Kumar's achievement underscores the nurturing of talent and promoting excellence in sports among its ranks. Trained as a soldier and a high-performance athlete, his rigorous preparation, discipline, and mental fortitude were evident in his stellar performance at the continental championship.

The Asian Rowing Indoor Championship is a prestigious event that brings together top rowers from across Asia, competing in a test of endurance, speed, and skill.

Also Read | Chile vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of ARG vs CHI on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Naik Amit's success at such a competitive platform reflects not only personal triumph but also the growing footprint of India and its armed forces in the field of international sports. His performance is a shining example of how soldiers continue to bring glory to the nation both in service and in sports arenas.

Earlier in month, Indian athletes fought hard in the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in the South Korean City of Gumi. The Indian athletes swelled the overall medal tally to 24 and finished in second place behind China.

Eight of the 24 medals were gold, 10 silver, and six bronze. China topped the table chart with 26 medals, including 15 gold, eight silver and three bronze medals.

All eyes on the final day of the continental competition were on the men's javelin throw. Sachin Yadav, on his international debut, recorded a personal and season best of 85.16m to win the silver medal behind Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (86.40m). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)