World champions Argentina will be in action against Chile in their latest CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The team is top of the points table with 31 points from 14 games and in sublime form with four wins out of their last five games. Under their legendary manager, Lionel Scaloni, the team has won it all and defending the title will be truly special. The team has some charismatic players and showcases a fine balance between youth and experience. Opponents Chile on the other hand, are rock bottom and the national team, once a continental champion, is falling down the pecking order at a fast rate. Chile versus Argentina will start at 6:30 AM IST. Will Lionel Messi Play in Chile vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of Inter Miami Superstar Featuring in Starting XI.

Paulo Diaz and Luciano Cabral will miss out for Chile due to injuries, while Eduardo Vargas has been left out. Skipper Alexis Sanchez is part of the match day squad and it will be interesting to see if he makes the starting eleven, considering he hardly played for Udinese. Diego Valdes will be tasked with creating chances in the final third and he will be supported there by Dario Osorio. Arturo Vidal will be tasked with breaking up opposition play in midfield.

Lionel Messi is back with the Argentine team after missing the last round of fixtures due to injuries. Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez will both feature in the attack to make up for a formidable front three. Enzo Martinez and Rodrigo de Paul will be the key players in midfield for Argentina, while the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister miss out through injuries.

When is Chile vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Chile National Football Team vs Argentina National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match is on Friday, June 6. The Argentina vs Chile match is set to be played at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos in Chile and it starts at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Chile vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Chile vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier live telecast on any TV channel in India. For Chile vs Argentina online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Chile vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Fans in India can hence watch the Chile vs Argentina live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Argentina will dominate this game from the outset and should secure an easy win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).