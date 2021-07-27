Tokyo, Jul 27: The host country's superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday.

The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes. Marketa Vondrousova Knocks Out Naomi Osaka, Advances to Women’s Singles Quarterfinals of Tennis at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone. 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Live Updates Day 4.

Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. But conditions were different on Tuesday with the roof closed because it was raining outside.

