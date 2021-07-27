Czech's Marketa Vondrousova defeated Naomi Osaka in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 to enter the Women's Singles quarterfinals of Tennis at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

Daring to dream. 🇨🇿 Marketa Vondrousova is the first player through to the women’s singles quarterfinals, upsetting Naomi Osaka in straight sets. #Olympics • #Tennis • #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/wWVyxva7Kz — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) July 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)