Rome, Mar 14 (AP) Victor Osimhen scored twice and Napoli won 2-1 at Hellas Verona to keep Serie A leader AC Milan within reach.

The victory on Sunday moved Napoli back within three points of Milan, which beat Empoli 1-0 on Saturday, while third-place Inter Milan needed an injury-time equalizer from Alexis Sanchez to salvage a 1-1 draw at Torino.

Both of Osimhen's goals started with throw-ins. First, the Nigeria striker connected with a header early on, then he scored with one touch following a cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo midway through the second half.

Davide Faraoni pulled one back for Verona minutes after Osimhen's second with a difficult header.

The victory revived Napoli's title hopes following a demoralizing home loss to Milan last weekend.

"After the defeat to Milan everyone was hot," Osimhen said.

"To be able to go into this game with the full determination to get the three points at a difficult ground against a well-organised team, I think we deserve this win."

Napoli is aiming for its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona lifted the southern club to its only two Italian league trophies in 1987 and 1990.

"For us to try to win the scudetto we have to try to win the rest of the games of the season," Osimhen said.

"This is a step toward achieving our objective and I believe we can do it."

Verona, which ended with nine men after Federico Ceccherini and Faraoni picked up their second yellows in the final 10 minutes, remained ninth.

LATE EQUALISER

Defending champion Inter was left four points behind city rival Milan after the draw at Torino, although the Nerazzurri have a game in hand.

Three minutes into added time, Sanchez was set up by Edin Dzeko for the equaliser, which deflected in off the foot of Torino goalkeeper Etrit Berisha.

Gleison Bremer had given Torino an early advantage by tapping in from close range following a corner.

Inter, which has won only one of its last six matches, is only three points ahead of fourth-place Juventus.

ROMA DRAW

An injury-time penalty from Lorenzo Pellegrini helped Roma secure a 1-1 draw at Udinese, while Atalanta was held 0-0 at home by Genoa, which has drawn seven straight for the first time.

Eighth-place Fiorentina beat 10-man Bologna 1-0 to stay in the hunt for the Europa League places with a late goal from Lucas Torreira. AP

