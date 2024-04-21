Rome, Apr 20 (AP) Napoli's troublesome Serie A title defense took another hit in a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Empoli on Saturday.

The defeat left Napoli in eighth place, a whopping 34 points behind leader Inter Milan, and at risk of failing to qualify for Europe.

Alberto Cerri scored four minutes in with a header for Empoli, which moved four points clear of the drop zone.

Napoli has struggled all season and has had three different coaches without ever finding the form that led the Partenopei to their first Italian league title in more than three decades a year ago.

Later, Hellas Verona was hosting Udinese in a matchup of teams who are each one point above the relegation zone. (AP) AM

