Karachi, Feb 17 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to watch the Champions Trophy match against India from the stands, after selling the 30-seat VIP Hospitality Box offered to him for around 400,000 dirhams, and putting the proceeds into the PCB's coffers.

According to a report in Pakistan media, Naqvi was offered the premium seating for himself, his family, and guests for the matches in Dubai. However, he chose to sell the box and watch the game, including the game against India, from regular enclosures to experience the atmosphere with the fans.

Also Read | Louis Vuitton and Formula 1 Partnership: French Luxury Fashion House Joins F1, Becomes Title Partner of the Australian Grand Prix.

Naqvi apparently has informed the ICC and Emirates Cricket Board that he will prefer to watch the match with the crowd and experience how they back the Pakistan team on match days.

The PCB chairman has also mentioned that the board will cover the expenses of approximately 18 billion rupees on the upgrade of the stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Pindi by using the gate money and other seating receipts from the ICC.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Not To Be Picked in Tests Again, BCCI Seeks New Captain for India Tour of England in June 2025: Report.

The Champions Trophy, which marks the first major global tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly 30 years, will kick off on February 19 in Karachi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)