The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to get underway on February 19 and fans will get to witness eight of world cricket's best teams battle it out for the ultimate prize on offer. The eight-team tournament is returning after a seven-year gap and the competition is expected to be intense and entertaining, with every match being an important one for the participating nations. As the tournament nears, fans might be looking for how to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming online. Well, JioHotstar, the newly launched platform with Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema being merged, is set to provide ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online for fans in India. But what is the best JioHotstar plan to watch live cricket streaming? On Which Channel ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Free CT Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options for Ninth Edition of Cricket Tournament.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is the first ICC event that Pakistan would be hosting since the 1996 World Cup. There are a number of blockbuster matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, one of them being the marquee India vs Pakistan clash that will be played in Dubai on February 23. India for the record, will have their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai after they refused to travel to Pakistan due to strained political relationships between the Asian giants. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

JioHotstar Plans for Live Cricket Streaming Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

JioHotstar offers a variety of plans for fans to watch live cricket streaming and this information is very significant with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starting on February 19. There are three JioHotstar plans for fans to watch live cricket streaming on the platform and they are as follows. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Batting-Sorted India Look Favourites for Title Despite No Jasprit Bumrah.

Mobile Plan (Rs 149 per three months or Rs 499 per year): According to this plan, fans can get access to live cricket streaming on the JioHotstar mobile app only, as the name suggests. Also with this plan, fans can watch live cricket streaming on just one mobile device. Fans have the option to purchasing the plan for Rs 149 for three months or pay Rs 499 to watch for an entire year. This plan is not without advertisements.

Super Plan (Rs 299 per three months or Rs 899 per year): The 'Super Plan' on JioHotstar will enable fans to enjoy live cricket streaming on the app as well as the website. However, fans can watch live cricket on two devices and that includes laptop/desktop as well. The plan is available for either Rs 299/ three months or Rs 899 for a whole year. This plan also includes advertisements.

Premium Plan (Rs 299 per month or Rs 499 per three months or Rs 1499 per year): As the name suggests, this is the premium plan which allows fans to watch live cricket streaming on any four devices at a time. As per the JioHotstar Premium Plan, fans can enjoy live cricket streaming on mobile, laptop/desktop and Smart TV as well. Also, there are no advertisements included in this plan.

Best JioHotstar Plan for Live Cricket Streaming Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

As mentioned above, there are three plans that JioHotstar offers for fans to watch live cricket streaming and here we look at the best one. Well, the Mobile plan (Rs 149 per three months or Rs 499 per year) is the cheapest and is the best option for fans who prefer or are used to watching live cricket streaming on their mobile phones. However, it is to be noted that all the plans will have advertisements in case of live sports (including the Premium Plan). For fans who prefer watching cricket on a bigger screen than a mobile phone (laptop/desktop or smart TV), the Super Plan is the best. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: From India and Australia Being Most Successful Teams to Competition Debutants Afghanistan, Here Is How Participants Performed in Mega Tournament.

Since the Super Plan offers fans access to live cricket streaming on more than one device at a time, it might be the best option for those looking to enjoy the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With advertisements being available for live sports on every plan, the Premium Plan, which is the costliest of the three, can be avoided.

