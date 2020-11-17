Nashville (US), Nov 17 (AP) Organizers have canceled the Rock 'n' Roll Nashville marathon and half marathon that had been rescheduled for Saturday due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The event already had been rescheduled from April because of the pandemic.

Organizers said they had health and safety measures in place to protect runners, staff and the public.

But Tennessee reported a record 7,951 COVID-19 infections Monday along with a 13% positivity rate, also another high. That forced organizers to simply cancel the 2020 marathon and half marathon and hope to run again on April 24-25, 2021. (AP)

