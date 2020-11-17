Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi heaped massive praises on Haris Rauf after the right-arm pacer dismissed him with a toe-crushing yorker during the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Eliminator 2 clash in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. Needing 67 runs from 38 balls, Afridi came out to bat at number seven for Sultans. However, he bagged a golden duck with Rauf rattling his stumps with a peach of a delivery. Although the former Pakistan captain’s failure resulted in Sultans’ defeat, the all-rounder later took to Twitter and lavished praises on Rauf. Haris Rauf Apologises to Shahid Afridi After Dismissing Him for a Golden Duck.

While hailing the speedster’s ‘unplayable’ yorker, Afridi jokingly requested the pacer to bowl slow against him in their next meeting. “It was a great and unplayable yorker Haris very well bowled! Please bowl slow to me next time,” Afridi wrote on the micro-blogging website. He also went on to thank all the Sultans’ fans for their support in the tournament. “Congratulations to Qalandars for final berth. Look forward to an exciting match tomorrow. Thank you Sultans fans for supporting us throughout the season,” the all-rounder added. Imam-Ul-Haq, Wahab Riaz and Ramiz Raja Troll Mohammad Hafeez for Taking Unusual ‘Loo Break.’

View Post:

It was a great and unplayable yorker Haris very well bowled! Please bowl slow to me next time 😜 congratulations to Qalandars for final berth. Look forward to an exciting match tomorrow. Thank you Sultans fans for supporting us throughout the season. https://t.co/GySOxr43ov — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 16, 2020

Although Rauf was delighted after dismissing Afridi, he immediately apologized to him with folded hands. His heart-winning gesture garnered a lot of respect online with fans hailing the 27-year-old for his impeccable bowling towards his senior.

Here's How Rauf Dismissed Afridi!!

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf must be gearing up as Lahore Qalandars will meet Karachi Kings in PSL final at the National Stadium in Karachi on November 17 (Tuesday). Both teams have been brilliant in the tournament, and with the PSL title at stakes, one can expect to witness a high-voltage game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).