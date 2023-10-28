Panaji (Goa) [India], October 28 (ANI): Maharashtra riding on the clean sweep of golds in Mallakhamb and Modern Pentathlon took a lead of over ten golds in the medal tally over contenders Haryana and defending champions, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) in the 37th National Games on Saturday.

Kerala Women beat Karnataka 57-54 to defend their title and win the gold, while Punjab Men won gold by beating defending champions Tamil Nadu 105-103 in overtime in the basketball competitions at the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim. Punjab had lost to Tamil Nadu in the finals of the last edition of the games.

R. Sreekala top-scored for Kerala with 29 points while Sanjana Ramesh top-scored for Karnataka with 21 points in the tightly contested women's finals. Earlier, Tamil Nadu beat Uttar Pradesh 92-65 to win the bronze medal.

In the men's finals, Indian international Amjyot Singh's massive 42-point performance helped Punjab dethrone Tamil Nadu to win the gold. B. Soorya top-scored for Tamil Nadu with 28 points. Delhi beat Services 93-56 to secure the bronze medal with big performances from Indian team Captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi and Joginder Singh.

At the Peddem Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, in Gymnastics Odisha's Pranati Nayak won her fourth gold medal of the games, winning the Women's Artistic Balancing Beam category with 11.733 points. Pranati Das of West Bengal secured the silver, her fourth of the games and Mallika Kulshreshtha of Delhi won the Bronze. In Rhythmic Gymnastics, Haryana's Life Adlakha denied Maharashtra's Sanyukta Kale the clean sweep by clinching the gold medal in the Ribbon category with 23.70 points. Sanyukta Kale won the silver and Richa Chordia won the bronze.

At the Campal Sports Village, Maharashtra swept all the gold medals in Mallakhamb. They grabbed all the six gold medals on offer with Rupali Gangawane winning two gold medals in women's rope and pole categories.

In the Women's 81 Kg, N. Lalitha of Andra Pradesh lifted a total of 211 Kg on her way to gold. Vanshitha Verma Chandigarh won the silver with a total lift of 208 Kg and Rakhi Purohit of Rajasthan won bronze with an aggregate lift of 207 Kg. In the 102 Kg, Men's Kojum Tara of SSCB won the gold with a total lift of 330 Kg, four kilos more than Goa's Shubham Verma who lifted 326 Kg and five kilos more than Mohammed Jameir Hussain who lifted 325 Kg. In the Women's 87 Kg, Maharashtra's Komal Wakale won gold with a total lift of 205 Kg and Karnataka's B.N Usha won the silver with a lift of 203 Kg and Rakhi of Haryana won bronze with a lift of 196 Kg.

Maharashtra continued their dominance in Modern Pentathlon, winning all five golds in the Biathle held at Ponda Indoor Swimming Complex. Parth Mirage and Mansi Vinod Mohite won three gold medals each in the individual and team events.

In Fencing at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, SSCB clinched the gold medal in Men's Sabre Team event beating Maharashtra in the finals. Punjab and Rajasthan secured the bronze medals. In Women's Foil Individual, Tamil Nadu's Ashitha S. Joy's beat V.P Kanagalakshmi of Kerala in the final to win the gold. Waikhom Sonia Devi of Manipur and Isha of Haryana won the bronze medals.

*Important Results:

-Weightlifting

Women's 81 KG

Gold - N. Lalitha (Andhra Pradesh) - Snatch - 96 Kg, Clean & Jerk - 115 Kg, Total - 211 Kg

Silver - Vanshita Verma (Chandigarh) - Snatch - 90 Kg, Clean & Jerk - 118 Kg, Total - 208 Kg

Bronze - Rakhi Purohit (Rajasthan) - Snatch - 91 Kg, Clean & Jerk - 116 Kg, Total - 207 Kg

Men's 102 KG

Gold - Kojum Taba (SSCB) - Snatch-148 Kg, Clean & Jerk-182 Kg, Total- 330 Kg

Silver - Shubham Verma (Goa) - Snatch-143 Kg, Clean & Jerk-183 Kg, Total - 326 Kg

Bronze - Md. Jameir Hussain (Assam) - Snatch-145 Kg, Clean & Jerk-180 Kg, Total- 325 Kg

Women's 87 Kg

Gold - Komal Wakale (Maharashtra) - Snatch-93 Kg, Clean & Jerk-112 Kg, Total- 205 Kg

Silver - B.M Usha (Karnataka) -Snatch-95 Kg, Clean & Jerk-108 Kg, Total- 203 Kg

Bronze - Rakhi (Haryana) Snatch-87 Kg, Clean & Jerk-109 Kg, Total-196 Kg

Men's 109 Kg

Gold - Lovpreet Singh (SSCB) - Snatch-151 Kg, Clean & Jerk-182 Kg, Total - 333 Kg

Silver - B.S.D Vishnu Vardhan (Andhra Pradesh) - Snatch-141 Kg, Clean & Jerk - 112 Kg, Total- 320 Kg

Bronze - Akash Kaushal (Madhya Pradesh) - Snatch-141 Kg, Clean & Jerk-178 Kg, Total - 319 Kg

-Gymnastics

Women's Rhythmic Gymnastics

Clubs Final

Gold - Sanyukta Prasen Kale (Maharashtra) - 24.30

Silver - Life Adlakha (Haryana) - 23.15

Bronze - Richa Sagar Chordia - 20.30

Ribbon Final

Gold - Life Adlakha (Haryana) - 23.70

Silver - Sanyukta Prasen Kale (Maharashtra) - 23.15

Bronze - Richa Chordia (Maharashtra) - 20.15

Artistic Gymnastics

Men Vaulting Table

Gold - Ruban Meitei Sanasam (Manipur) - 13.217

Silver - Mohammad Anas (Odisha) - 13.033

Bronze - Ujwal Naidu (Karnataka) - 12.984

Women Balancing Beam

Gold - Pranati Nayak (Odisha) - 11.733

Silver - Pranati Das (West Bengal) - 10.867

Bronze - Mallika Kulshreshtha (Delhi) - 10.267

Women Floor

Gold - Pranati Das (West Bengal) - 11.533

Silver - Pranati Nayak (Odisha) - 11.400

Bronze - Eshitaa Sunil Rewale (Maharashtra) - 11.100

Men Parallel Bars

Gold - Saif Sadik Tamboli (SSCB) - 13.500

Silver - Tapan Mohanty (Odisha) - 13.100

Bronze - Yogeshwar Singh (Haryana) - 13.067

Men Horizontal Bar

Gold - Yogeshwar Singh (Haryana) - 13.300

Silver - Saif Sadik Tamboli (SSCB) - 12.567

Bronze - Siddharth Verma (Uttar Pradesh) - 12.433

Men's Still Rings

Gold - K.P Swathish (Kerala) - 13.267

Silver - Tapan Mohanty (Odisha) - 12.900

Bronze - Rakesh Patra (SSCB) - 12.867

Basketball 3x3

Men Gold Medal Match

Rajasthan bt Delhi - 21-17

Bronze Medal Match

Punjab bt Madhya Pradesh - 21-16

Women's Gold Match

Telangana bt Delhi - 17-14

Women's Bronze Medal Match

Chattisgarh bt Madhya Pradesh - 20-14

Basketball 5x5

Men's Gold Medal Match

Punjab bt Tamil Nadu - 105-103

Men's Bronze Medal Match

Delhi bt SSSCB - 93-56

Women's Gold Medal Match

Kerala bt Karnataka - 57-54

Women's Bronze Medal Match

Tamil Nadu bt Uttar Pradesh - 92-65

Modern Pentathlon

Biathle Women Team

Gold - Maharashtra

Silver - Madhya Pradesh

Bronze - Haryana

Biathle Mixed Relay

Gold - Mansi Mohite, Parth Mirage (Maharashtra)

Silver - Rama Sonkar, Ankur Chahar (Madhya Pradesh)

Bronze - Pratiksha Velip, Yug Dalvi (Goa)

Biathle Men

Gold - Parth Mirage (Maharashtra)

Silver - Angad Ingalekar (Maharashtra)

Bronze - Abhishek Modanwal (Madhya Pradesh)

Biathle Men Team

Gold - Maharashtra

Silver - Madhya Pradesh

Bronze - Goa

Biathle Women

Gold - Mansi Mohite (Maharashtra)

Silver - Dolly Patil (Madhya Pradesh)

Bronze - Rama Sonkar (Madhya Pradesh)

Fencing

Women's Foil Individual

Gold - Ashitha S. Joys (Tamil Nadu)

Silver - V.P Kanagalakshmi (Kerala)

Bronze - Waikhom Sonia Devi (Manipur)

Isha (Haryana)

Men's Sabre Team

Gold - SSCB

Silver - Maharashtra

Bronze - Punjab

Rajasthan

Pencak Silat

Men's Tanding Class 45-50 Kg

Gold - Ramchandra Badak (Maharashtra)

Silver - I. Rahim (Tamil Nadu)

Bronze - Ashu Kumar (Madhya Pradesh)

Suraj Kumar (Punjab)

Women's Tanding Class 45-50 Kg

Gold - Aditi Naharla (Rajasthan)

Silver - Tanu Sen (Madhya Pradesh)

Bronze - Gaytri Negi (Uttarakhand)

Parmesh Chauhan (Goa)

Men's Tanding Under 45 Kg

Gold - Dhanajay Sandugade (Maharashtra)

Silver - Nitin (Haryana)

Bronze - Prasana Bendre (Daman & Diu)

Ajay Karbotkar (Goa)

Women's Tanding Under 45 Kg

Gold - Seema Rani (Haryana)

Silver - Simran (Punjab)

Bronze - Debika Boroh (Assam)

Shamjetshabam (Manipur)

Women's Football

Pool B: Odisha bt Chandigarh - 4-0, Haryana bt Goa - 4-1

Beach Football Men's

Pool A: Kerala bt Jharkhand - 15-1, Lakshadweep bt Delhi - 9-3

Pool B: Goa bt Odisha - 12-3, Punjab bt Uttarakhand - 12-7

Billiards & Snooker

League Stages

6 Red Snooker (Women)

Vidya Pillai (Karnataka) bt Giana Rego (Maharashtra) - 3-0

Ishika Shah (Madhya Pradesh) bt Simran (Delhi) - 3-0

Suniti Damani (West Bengal) bt Astha Mistry (Gujarat) - 3-0

Neena Praveen (Tami Nadu) bt Elain Jane Gonsalves (Goa) - 3-0

15 Red (Women)

Amee Kamani (Madhya Pradesh) Beat Pooja Galundia (Rajasthan) - 2-0

Anupama Ramachandran (Tamil Nadu) Beat Neeta Kothari (West Bengal) - 2-0

Aanya Patel (Gujarat) Beat Arantxa Sanchis (Maharashtra) - 2-1

Varsha Sanjeev (Karnataka) Beat Shilpa Santhappa (Goa) - 2-0

Billiards (Men)

Round of 16

B. Bhaskar (Karnataka) bt Avinash Kumar(Delhi) 3-0

Jagadesh .B (Tamil Nadu) bt Anmoldeep Singh 3-0

Aamer Hussain (West Bengal) bt Amit B. Shah (Kerala) - 3-1. (ANI)

