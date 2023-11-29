New Delhi [India], November 29: The Men's National Coaching Camp for the Indian hockey men's team kickstarts on Wednesday. Hockey India named a 39-member core group for the camp on Tuesday at SAI Bengaluru. The Asian Games Champions will prepare for their upcoming assignment in Spain where they will take on Germany, France, Belgium, and the hosts Spain in a 5 Nation Tournament starting December 15 2023 in Valencia. Craig Fulton Conducts Coaching Session for Domestic Hockey Head Coaches at 13th Senior Men National Championship 2023

The core group of the National Coaching Camp includes goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan Malik, and Prashant Kumar Chauhan. Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, and Manjeet has been named as defenders, as per a Hockey India press release.

The midfielders called up to the camp include Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen and Maninder Singh. The list of forwards includes S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Pawan Rajbhar.

Talking about the upcoming camp, Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "It was a long break from the national camp after a successful outing in the Hangzhou Asian Games. Most of the players from the team played the National Championship in Chennai, and I too got a chance to watch some of the young and upcoming players closely. We will now assemble in SAI, Bengaluru with a fresh perspective to our preparations for the Paris Olympics."

"As I have maintained, it is a process and we will revisit our Asian Games campaign and understand how we can do better as a team and work towards that," Fulton added. Meanwhile, Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh said, "The past few weeks were great, as we got to spend quality time with family and also had a great outing playing for our home state at the National Championship in Chennai. Now, we return to the camp yearning to be a better team." Hockey India Announces 39-Member Core Group for Men’s National Camp; Craig Fulton Seeks ‘Fresh Perspective’ for Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preparation

List of players in India's 39-member core-probable group:

Goalkeepers:

1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

2. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

3. Suraj Karkera

4. Pawan

5. Prashant Kumar Chauhan

Defenders:

6. Jarmanpreet Singh

7. Surender Kumar

8. Harmanpreet Singh

9. Varun Kumar

10. Amit Rohidas

11. Gurinder Singh

12. Jugraj Singh

13. Mandeep Mor

14. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

15. Sanjay

16. Yashdeep Siwach

17. Dipsan Tirkey

18. Manjeet

Midfielders:

19. Manpreet Singh

20. Hardik Singh

21. Vivek Sagar Prasad

22. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

23. Shamsher Singh

24. Nilakanta Sharma

25. Rajkumar Pal

26. Sumit

27. Akashdeep Singh

28. Gurjant Singh

29. Mohd. Raheel Mouseen

30. Maninder Singh

Forwards:

31. S. Karthi

32. Mandeep Singh

33. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

34. Abhishek

35. Dilpreet Singh

36. Sukhjeet Singh

37. Simranjeet Singh

38. Shilanand Lakra

39. Pawan Rajbhar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)