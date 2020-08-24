By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Judo player Navjot Chana, who is a Commonwealth Games silver-medallist, has said that he does not want to continue the sport after being overlooked for Arjuna award, yet again.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Players Update: KXIP Batsman Mayank Agarwal Works Out With Cricket Bat Ahead of Upcoming Season (Watch Video).

As many as 27 athletes have been chosen for this year's Arjuna award. However, the list does not have even a single player from Judo. Chana also said that Judo is being 'ignored'.

"I have been applying for the Arjuna award since 2007-08 but still I haven't got it. I also don't understand where the problem lies. I don't think I want to continue in the sport now. I have given up," Chana, who began his career in the sport in 1992, told ANI.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan Backs Virat Kohli to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Record of 100 International Centuries.

"I last played in world police games in 2017 in Los Angeles. I'm taking the decision not to continue my sport because we work very hard but if we are not honoured or encouraged then what is the point. 2012 was the last time our sport won an Arjuna award. Our game is being ignored," he added.

Arjuna Award is an honour bestowed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to recognise the achievement of athletes. The award carries a cash prize, a bronze statue of Arjuna and a scroll. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)