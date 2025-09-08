Sharjah [UAE], September 8 (ANI): A brilliant five-wicket haul and a hat-trick from spinner Mohammed Nawaz helped Pakistan secure a momentum-boosting tri-nation series win, as they defeated Afghanistan in the final by a massive 75 runs at Sharjah on Sunday.

Pakistan ended this tri-nation series with a total of four wins and a loss, while Afghanistan secured three wins and two losses, including this loss in the final. UAE, the hosts, lost all their matches. This series win serves as a good sign for Pakistan, who will start their Asia Cup campaign here on September 12 against Oman in Dubai.

Pakistan opted to bat first, and despite a 49-run stand for the second wicket between Saim Ayub (17) and Fakhar Zaman (27 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six), they found themselves under the pump at 72/5 in 11.3 overs. Skipper Salman Agha (24 in 27 balls, with two sixes) and Mohammed Haris (25 in 21 balls, with two sixes) played crucial knocks in taking Pakistan to 141/8 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Rashid Khan (3/38) was the leading wicket-taker for Afghans, while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Noor Ahmed also got two wickets. Allah Ghazanfar got one wicket.

Afghanistan was never a threat during this modest run-chase, with Nawaz striking twice in the final two balls of the sixth over to reduce them to 29/4. On the first ball of the seventh over, Nawaz completed his hat-trick by removing Ibrahim Zadran (9). Only Sediqullah Atal (13) and skipper Rashid (17) managed to touch double digits as Pakistan bundled them out for 66 in 15.5 overs.

Nawaz (5/19) was the top bowler for Pakistan, joining the company of Sufiyan Muqeem, Umar Gul, Imad Wasim and Hasan Ali as the fifth bowler from Pakistan to have a T20I five-wicket haul. After Faheem Ashraf and Mohammed Hasnain, he became the third Pakistan bowler to get a hat-trick in T20Is and became the first Pakistan spinner to do so.

Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan also got two wickets on a surface assisting spin.

Nawaz took home the 'Player of the Series' award, with 10 wickets in five matches and 120 runs in five matches at an average of 30, strike rate of 133.33 and best score of 37*, delivering a solid all-round show. (ANI)

