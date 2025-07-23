New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR) deliberated on standardising research approval processes, ensuring participant welfare, and maintaining scientific integrity during the first meeting of its Institutional Ethical Committee (IEC) here.

Chaired by Prof. Jugal Kishore, Director Professor and former Head of Community Medicine at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, the meeting was held on July 18 at the SAI Head Office, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. It was attended by members from leading institutes and government bodies.

It marked a key step towards institutionalising ethical protocols for research involving human participants in sports and allied sciences.

"The establishment of the IEC represents our firm commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics in sports science research," said Vishnu Kant Tiwari, Secretary (SAI) in a release.

"This committee will play a pivotal role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and participant protection in all scientific endeavours under NCSSR."

During the session, the committee reviewed procedures for research project submission, evaluation, and monitoring, while also discussing legal and ethical considerations specific to studies involving athletes and human subjects.

Key concerns included informed consent, data protection, and the long-term impact of research on athletes' health and performance.

The IEC's mandate will be instrumental in ensuring all NCSSR projects comply with national and international ethical guidelines.

The committee reaffirmed its collective responsibility to foster a culture of ethical excellence and scientific rigour.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolution to integrate ethical reflection into every stage of research—from planning and approval to execution and publication.

