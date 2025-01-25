Gurugram, Jan 25 (PTI) Star Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri feels his game has plateaued a bit and is focused on achieving greater consistency as he chases his first LIV Golf title at the upcoming International Series India.

The 37-year-old recorded four top-10 finishes in 2024, including a second-place finish at LIV Golf Andalucia, and a T6 at all three events in Chicago, Houston, and Jeddah.

However, as the 2025 season kicks off, Lahiri is aiming for more consistent performances.

"I think I would hold myself to my own standards of consistency. I wasn't very consistent last year. I would want to play at a higher level overall throughout the year," Lahiri said in a release.

"I only got into contention realistically two or three times. I want that to be a higher percentage, and just generally I felt like my level of golf plateaued a little bit."

The inaugural event is scheduled to be held at the DLF Golf and Country Club from January 30.

Lahiri, a seven-time Asian Tour winner, emphasised his goal of securing that elusive win.

"I'm completely focused and engrossed in taking it back up a couple of notches and definitely that first win is a monkey that I need to get off my back.

"So, yes, the eyes on that prize and again, like every year, and as long as I'll ever be a professional golfer trying to get to the majors and play well in those.”

Joining Lahiri in the India field are his Crushers GC teammates, including captain and reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, as well as Paul Casey, a prolific winner on the global stage.

Lahiri, a familiar face on The International Series, having participated in numerous tournaments since its inception in 2022, believes the Gurugram event should become an annual fixture.

"It's only fitting that The International Series presented by DLF comes to India. I would love for International Series India to be an annual fixture because it deserves that recognition. It's a synergetic event for everything that the two entities, the country, and the Asian Tour, have done together, so I'm very pleased," he said.

"We've wanted The International Series to be in India for a while now, and big thanks to DLF for making it happen. Hopefully, this becomes a regular fixture and one of the highlight tournaments in India. Definitely, in the subcontinent, it will be the biggest event."

The International Series provides a global pathway for players to qualify for the LIV Golf League, with the season-ending rankings champion earning a guaranteed spot for the following season. Additionally, players have a second chance to qualify through the LIV Golf Promotions event.

